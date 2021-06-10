Monday 12 January 2026

Vibalogics invests additional $50 million to further expand cGMP facility

Biotechnology
10 June 2021
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

German contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Vibalogics initiated the first stage of a planned $50 million dollar investment at its Cuxhaven, Germany, facility, expanding early-to-late phase clinical virotherapy manufacturing capacity.

The investment by the CDMO, which specializes in the production of oncolytic viruses, viral vector vaccines and viral vector gene therapy products includes the expansion of the current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility exceeding an overall 100,000 ft2 (9,400m2) to service process development, drug substance manufacturing, drug product fill, and quality control batch release and stability studies.

Stefan Beyer, president and managing director of Vibalogics, commented: “The virotherapy sector is at an exciting phase in its journey. More and more companies are joining the industry, embarking on new projects with the potential to transform healthcare. We’re investing in our infrastructure, technologies and personnel at Cuxhaven to ensure we continue to meet fast-growing global market demand and offer the best possible service to our customers.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
J&J collaborates with Vibalogics on COVID-19 vaccine development
18 May 2020
Biotechnology
Ampersand Capital Partners to acquire Vibalogics
30 May 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze