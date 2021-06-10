Vibalogics invests additional $50 million to further expand cGMP facility

German contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Vibalogics initiated the first stage of a planned $50 million dollar investment at its Cuxhaven, Germany, facility, expanding early-to-late phase clinical virotherapy manufacturing capacity.

The investment by the CDMO, which specializes in the production of oncolytic viruses, viral vector vaccines and viral vector gene therapy products includes the expansion of the current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility exceeding an overall 100,000 ft2 (9,400m2) to service process development, drug substance manufacturing, drug product fill, and quality control batch release and stability studies.

Stefan Beyer, president and managing director of Vibalogics, commented: “The virotherapy sector is at an exciting phase in its journey. More and more companies are joining the industry, embarking on new projects with the potential to transform healthcare. We’re investing in our infrastructure, technologies and personnel at Cuxhaven to ensure we continue to meet fast-growing global market demand and offer the best possible service to our customers.”