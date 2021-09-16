Vifor and Travere ink licensing deal for sparsentan, worth $190 million

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) and USA-based Travere Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TVTX) have entered into a joint collaboration and licensing agreement for the commercialization of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Sparsentan is a novel investigational product candidate currently being evaluated in pivotal Phase-III clinical studies for the treatment of FSGS and IgAN, two rare progressive kidney disorders and leading causes of end-stage kidney disease. There are currently no approved medicines indicated for FSGS or IgAN. Sparsentan has been granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of IgAN and FSGS in the USA and Europe.

Financial terms