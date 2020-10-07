Vir and GSK to expand antibody trial in COVID-19

US immunology company Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) and UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have announced the global expansion to Phase III of the COMET-ICE study evaluating VIR-7831 for the early treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization.

VIR-7831, also known as GSK4182136, is a fully human anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody that was selected based on its potential to neutralize the virus, kill infected cells, provide a high barrier to resistance, and achieve high concentrations in the lungs.

"We have progressed VIR-7831 from pre-clinical studies to a Phase III trial in only six months since announcing our collaboration"Following a positive assessment of unblinded safety data from the lead-in portion of the trial by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee on September 30, the COMET-ICE registrational study will now expand globally to additional sites in North America, South America and Europe.