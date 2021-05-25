Viral vector crunch as gene therapies, vaccines take off

A new report from industry analyst GlobalData finds that the global biotech industry is experiencing a shortage of viral vectors, an essential component of advanced therapies.

Of pressing concern in the near-term, viral vectors are also an important element of the production process for certain COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Vaxzevria and a similar type of jab from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

The report reveals that viral vector production has been limited by an inadequate amount of manufacturing capacity, as well as inefficient processes and the need for complex facilities.