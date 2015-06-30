Vitae/Boehringer's diabetes drug fails in metformin arm of Phase II trial

Clinical-stage biotech company Vitae Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VTAE) has announced that its drug BI187004/VTP-34072 failed in the metformin arm of an ongoing Phase II trial in overweight type 2 diabetes.

BI187004/VTP-34072 is a potential first-in-class 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1, discovered by Vitae and under development by German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim, under a deal that generated an upfront payment of $36.5 million for Vitae (The Pharma Letter October 22, 2007).

The safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the drug as a monotherapy or as an add-on to metformin are being investigated over 28 days as part of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.