Voyager teams up with Novartis on gene therapies

Shares of US neurogenetic focused biotech Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) shot up 30% to $10.86 today, after it announced a capsid license agreement and strategic collaboration with Novartis (NOVN: VX) to advance novel potential gene therapies for Huntington’s disease (HD) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Voyager will provide the Swiss pharma giant with a target-exclusive license to access Voyager’s TRACER capsids and other intellectual property for the respective diseases, and Voyager and Novartis will collaborate to advance a preclinical gene therapy candidate for HD.
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