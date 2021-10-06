Voyager vaulted upwards on Pfizer deal news

The value of US gene therapy company Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) doubled in Wednesday’s early trading following news of a deal with the world’s largest pharma company.
Through this agreement, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) may exercise options to license novel capsids generated from Voyager’s RNA-driven TRACER (tropism redirection of AAV by cell-type-specific expression of RNA) screening technology in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapies, utilizing two undisclosed transgenes to treat certain neurologic and cardiovascular diseases.
"Promise to unlock the fullest potential of gene therapies for a wide array of diseases"Michael Higgins, interim chief executive of Voyager, said: “This transaction highlights the potential of our TRACER platform to identify novel AAV capsids that target desired cells and tissues with greater specificity at lower doses and with fewer off-target risks than conventional AAV serotypes.
"This transaction highlights the potential of our TRACER platform to identify novel AAV capsids that target desired cells and tissues with greater specificity at lower doses and with fewer off-target risks than conventional AAV serotypes.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
