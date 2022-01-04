Waylivra granted Category 1 classification in Brazil

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) were up 6.9% to $42.58 by close of trading on Monday, ahead of formally announcing that Waylivra (volanesorsen) has successfully received Category 1 classification from Câmara de Regulação do Mercado de Medicamentos - CMED (Drug Market Regulation Chamber) in Brazil.
Waylivra is the only treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) in Brazil, following its approval by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), in August 2021.
Category 1 classification is given to innovative treatments that provide greater efficacy than current standards of care, and it allows for pricing in line with international markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze