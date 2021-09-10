What to look out for at ESMO 2021

In the runup to the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), the event looks set to attract more than 19,000 participants from around the world.
Kicking off on September 16 and running until September 21, Europe’s leading cancer conference is set to host a wealth of significant data presentations as well as a wide range of symposia on pressing matters in oncology.
As well as unveiling practice-changing data which the group says “proves oncology has recovered from pandemic-related setbacks,” ESMO 2021 will show that cancer patients must continue to be prioritised, as incidence and mortality are expected to rise further.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze