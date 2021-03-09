Sunday 11 January 2026

What will be 2021's most game-changing new drugs?

9 March 2021
Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CLVT) today announced the launch of its annual "Drugs to Watch" list, identifying drugs entering the market or launching key indications in 2021 which are predicted to achieve blockbuster status by 2025.

Beyond the unprecedented achievements of the industry’s response to COVID-19, drug developers have advanced milestone treatments for conditions affecting millions of patients worldwide, Clarivate noted.

Despite a challenging year, biopharma companies managed to produce highly-effective vaccines and treatments aimed at preventing SARS-CoV-2. This year’s Drugs to Watch report also features a snapshot of the fast-emerging field of COVID-19 vaccines which analyzes vaccines that were granted emergency use authorizations/conditional approvals as of February 10, 2021.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


