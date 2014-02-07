Whistleblower law suit against Celgene unsealed

A US federal court yesterday unsealed a whistleblower/false claims law suit brought against US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG), according to law firm Grant & Eisenhofer, which represents a key whistleblower.
The case, US ex rel Beverly Brown v Celgene Corp, was unsealed by the US District Court for the Central District of California, was originally filed under seal in 2007.
The suit, filed by a former sales representative, claims that Celgene marketed its drugs Thalomid (thalidomide) and multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid (lenalidomide) to cancer patients and their doctors for purposes not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and paid kickbacks to physicians for prescribing the medications. According to the suit, Celgene knowingly concealed the risks of venous thromboembolism and deaths associated with Thalomid use in cancer patients.
The suit contends that when Celgene ultimately secured an indication for treatment of multiple myeloma with Thalomid, the approval was conditioned on a black-box warning on the drug’s packaging, alerting doctors and patients of the significant risks of venous thromboembolism and fatality.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze