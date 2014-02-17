William Young to retire from Biogen’s board of directors after 17 years

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has announced today that chairman of the board William Young, known as Bill, will retire from the company’s Board of Directors, effective at the company’s 2014 annual meeting of stockholders.
Mr Young has been a member of Biogen Idec’s Board of Directors since 1997 and has served as Chairman of the Board since 2010.
George Scangos, chief executive officer of Biogen Idec, said: “Bill’s leadership and dedication to Biogen Idec cannot be overstated. The integrity and determination that he brought to this organization serve as a benchmark for future leaders to follow. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Biogen Idec, I would like to thank Bill for his long-standing service and wish him the best for the future.”
