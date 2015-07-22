Wilson Therapeutics appoints Carl Bjartmar as chief medical officer

Privately-held Swedish biopharma company Wilson Therapeutics has appointed Carl Bjartmar as chief medical officer.

Dr Bjartmar will report to Jonas Hansson, chief executive officer, and will join the company's management team. He brings 13 years of experience in pharma and joins from Genzyme, a Sanofi company (Euronext: SAN), where he had roles leading clinical development of treatments for rare and neurological disorders.

Jonas Hansson, chief executive officer of Wilson Therapeutics, said: "We are pleased to welcome Carl to Wilson Therapeutics. We believe that Carl's extensive expertise within the development of novel therapies for rare diseases will be a tremendous asset to the company to help us reach our goal of developing new treatments for this serious and devastating disease."