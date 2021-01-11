With new appointment, Viravaxx aims to step up a gear

Austrian antiviral vaccine and immunodiagnostics specialist Viravaxx has appointed Helmut Brunar, former CEO and chairman at Axentis Pharma, as chief executive officer.

Dr Brunar has expertise in vaccines, cell therapies and diagnostic products, having managed supply chain activities at Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine program.

At Axentis, he built a team to develop respiratory drug candidate AX-TOBRA.