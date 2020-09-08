With new data, Dupixent on track for super-blockbuster status

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) will present new results from a Phase III study of Dupixent (dupilumab) at the 2020 virtual congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS).

Results from the open-label extension trial show that the safety and efficacy profile observed in previous Dupixent trials were maintained for up to three years in people with moderate-to-severe asthma.

New chief executive Paul Hudson has placed a strong focus on growing sales of Dupixent to boost the firm’s revenues, with a bold target of up to $12 billion in annual sales supported by a robust sales and marketing effort.