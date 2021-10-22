With new Dupixent data, Sanofi sets sights on rare skin disorder

A Phase III trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis has met its primary and all key secondary endpoints.

France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is evaluating the therapy as an option for the chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease, which can cause extreme itching and skin lesions, resulting in a severe impact on quality of life.

The results show that Dupixent, which is developed together with USA-based Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo.