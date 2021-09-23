Worg Pharma expands autoimmune diseases range with Apitope assets

China’s Worg Pharmaceuticals (Hangzhou) has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Belgian biotech Apitope International’s proprietary platform and therapeutic pipeline.
Apitope’s innovative pipeline consists of clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stage assets for the treatment of a range of autoimmune diseases with significant unmet medical need. Apitope is developing potential first-in-class antigen-specific immunotherapies targeting the immunological basis of autoimmune diseases. Its novel discovery platform enables the identification and selection of highly specific epitopes which reinstate immune tolerance, known as “apitopes.” Apitope has built a robust development pipeline of antigen-specific immunotherapies.
