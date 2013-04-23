World's first long-lasting hemophilia therapies will see Biogen move ahead of Pfizer and Baxter

As US biotech company Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) prepares to break into the hemophilia market by launching the first long-lasting recombinant factor VIII and IX therapies for hemophilia A and B, analysts at research and consulting firm GlobalData say that, despite challenges in gaining entry into the larger hemophilia A market, the company is positioning itself to challenge current market leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Baxter (NYSE: BAX) ahead of their competitors.

Last week, the 50th anniversary of World Hemophilia Day again brought attention to the inconvenience of the multiple injections required for the prophylactic treatment of hemophilia. By being first to market with a comprehensive offering of long-lasting products, GlobalData analyst Brooke Baker forecasts that Biogen will succeed ahead of current competitors like Novo Nordisk (NOVN: N), Bayer (BAYN: DE) and CSL Behring.

The current standard of care for prophylaxis of hemophilia A patients calls for administration of recombinant factor VIII three to four times per week, and for hemophilia B patients, recombinant factor IX two to three times per week. The requirement for frequent injections puts a heavy burden on patients to maintain a costly and rigorous prophylactic treatment schedule.