WuXi AppTec buys UK CRDO firm for $135 million

Biotechnology
3 March 2021
China’s WuXi AppTec (SHA: 603259) yesterday announced the completion of a $135 million acquisition of OXGENE, a pioneering UK-based contract research and development organization that designs and develops scalable gene therapy technologies.

This deal broadens Wuxi’s customer offerings, allowing them to provide end-to-end support in the creation of cutting-edge cell and gene therapies, from early genetic molecular research and discovery through development and cGMP manufacturing at scale for global commercialization.

The importance of this acquisition is the potential for faster, less expensive, and more accurate commercialization at scale of cell and gene therapies for patients worldwide. These changes have the potential to improve commercialization of advanced molecular therapies by multiple orders of magnitude, says WuXi AppTec, a provider of R&D- and manufacturing-enabling services in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

