WuXi Biologics and Oxford BioTherapeutics join forces on second bispecific program

Shanghai’s WuXi Biologics (HK: 2269) and Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) have advanced their immuno-oncology partnership for a second time.
The UK-based firm has selected a second bispecific program that will combine an anti-PD-L1 antibody with OBT’s immuno-oncology (I-O) candidate, OX003.
"This product is the second molecule with WuXiBody in our partnership, following the design of OX001/PD-L1, which is now entering pre-clinical development"Christian Rohlff, chief executive of Oxford BioTherapeutics, said: “We are pleased to extend our I-O partnership with WuXi Biologics, by combining a second bispecific antibody from WuXi Biologics’ proprietary bispecific platform with one of our leading clinical IO assets, OX003.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze