WuXi NextCODE rebrands, severs ties with China

Set against a backdrop of fraught Sino-American relations, WuXi NextCODE hopes that a company rebrand will help ensure stability and future growth.

Reincorporated as Genuity Science, the genomic analysis and bioinformatics specialist has also restructured its operations and governance, and will be based in Boston, USA.

Shanghai-headquartered WuXi (NYSE: WX) formed the company after acquiring NextCODE Health for $65 million in 2015.