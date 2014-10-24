Friday 9 January 2026

WuXi PharmaTech collaborates on genomic profiling for China

Biotechnology
24 October 2014

China’s WuXi PharmaTech (NYSE:WX) has entered into a collaboration with USA-based Foundation Medicine (Nasdaq: FMI) to offer the latter’s comprehensive genomic profiling to biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in China.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Foundation Medicine will license and enable WuXi to perform the laboratory component of Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne assay at the WuXi Genome Center in Shanghai, the first and only CLIA-certified laboratory in China. Foundation Medicine will offer China-based products and services to global biopharmaceutical partners to support their clinical research and development efforts in China. Financial terms of the collaboration are not being disclosed.

"China is poised to become the second-largest pharmaceutical market within the next few years," said Ge Li, chairman and chief executive of WuXi. "WuXi has seen rapidly increasing demand for molecular profiling services from biopharmaceutical companies as they scale up R&D operations and early development activities in the region. We are pleased to partner with Foundation Medicine, the recognized global leader in comprehensive genomic profiling and a trusted partner of our customers, to provide best-in-class genomic testing to support targeted oncology therapeutic development in China," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze