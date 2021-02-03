X-Chem links up Genentech on oncology discovery

In a second research collaboration this year, privately-held US DNA-encoding specialist X-Chem Pharmaceuticals has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech. The goal of the collaboration is to discover and develop novel small molecule treatments in oncology.
Under the terms of the agreement, X-Chem will deploy its proprietary DEL platform to identify novel drug-like leads against multiple oncology targets of interest to Genentech and may also conduct hit-to-lead optimization for the programs. In addition, X-Chem grants Genentech an exclusive license to an existing preclinical, small molecule oncology program, consisting of several series of novel compounds previously identified by X-Chem using its DEL platform.
