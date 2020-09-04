Xencor collaborates on XmAb drug candidates

Californian monoclonal antibody (MAb) specialist Xencor (Nasdaq: XNCR) has entered a strategic collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to study investigational treatments for patients with a variety of cancer types.
The parties will collaborate to design and execute additional clinical studies with Xencor’s portfolio of XmAb drug candidates, including novel bispecific antibodies and engineered cytokines. Xencor is committing to funding and supporting these studies over an initial five-year term.
Dr Allen Yang, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Xencor, commented: “This alliance partnership will enable us to expand our ongoing efforts into additional indications, generate new clinical insights, inform key decisions and accelerate development timelines across our oncology portfolio. We look forward to working closely with MD Anderson as we advance new therapies to patients in need.”
