Xencor enters another deal with Janssen

US biotech Xencor (Nasdaq: XNCR) saw its shares gain 5.5% by close of trading and a further 2% to $36.23 after hours, following its revelation of a second deal with US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
Xencor and J&J unit Janssen Biotech have signed an exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement to develop and commercialize plamotamab and novel XmAb B-cell targeting bispecific antibodies that are designed to conditionally activate T cells through the CD28 co-stimulatory receptor.
Plamotamab is a CD20 x CD3 XmAb bispecific antibody and is currently completing a Phase I dose-escalation study in patients with CD20-expressing hematologic malignancies.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
