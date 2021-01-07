Xencor enters strategic collaboration on cancer research

USA-based biotech Xencor (Nasdaq: XNCR) has signed a second strategic research collaboration and commercialization agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, this one to develop novel CD3 bispecific antibody therapeutics for the potential treatment of patients with cancer.

Shares of Xencor closed up 6.3% at $46.36 yesterday, following the announcement

This collaboration joins Xencor’s innovative XmAb technology and protein engineering expertise to create bispecific antibodies with MD Anderson’s expertise in the research and discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies, including the Oncology Research for Biologics and Immunotherapy Translation (ORBIT) platform, part of MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division.