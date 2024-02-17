XOMA to acquire Kinnate Biopharma

Shares of US cancer drug developer Kinnate Biopharma (Nasdaq: KNTE) closed up 12.3% at $2.55 on Friday, on news of a takeover bid from biotech royalty aggregator XOMA Corp (Nasdaq: XOMA).

XOMA’s offer is for (i) a base cash price of $2.3352 per share and (ii) an additional cash amount of not more than $0.2527 per share at the closing of the merger plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR), representing the right to receive 85% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale of the Kinnate programs effected within one year of closing of the merger or 100% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale executed prior to the closing, which is expected in April 2024.