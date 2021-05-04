Yarrow Biotechnology in-licenses ProQR's ASO technology

Life-cycle investment firm RTW Investments and Dutch biotech ProQR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PRQR) today announced that Yarrow Biotechnology, a company newly created by RTW, has in-licensed exclusive rights to ProQR’s antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology to develop and commercialize potential therapies for an undisclosed non-ophthalmic target.

Yarrow is focused on developing ASO-based therapeutics for disorders with high unmet need. News of the deal pushed ProQR’s shares up 5.4% to $6.70 in pre-market trading today, though the stock drifted off as regular trading began.

Dr Roderick Wong, managing partner and chief Investment Officer of RTW, said: “We believe RNA-based therapies hold great promise to treat genetically-defined diseases. We are excited to partner with ProQR to in-license the first target to be developed in Yarrow’s pipeline.”