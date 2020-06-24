Yumanity set to earn $500 million from deal with Merck

US neuroscience-focused start-up Yumanity Therapeutics has entered into a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) focused on accelerating the development of new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of the accord, Merck will gain exclusive rights to two novel Yumanity pipeline programs for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD). Yumanity and Merck will collaborate to advance the two pre-clinical programs during the research term, after which Merck has the right to continue clinical development and commercialization.

Under the collaboration agreement, Yumanity will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling around $500 million associated with the successful development of marketed products for pipeline programs, as well as royalties on net sales.