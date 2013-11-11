Zalicus slumps as pain drug Z160 fails in Ph II

US biotech firm Zalicus (Nasdaq: ZLCS) saw its shares plunge 71.5% in early trading (November 11), after the company revealed announced top-line results from two Phase II clinical studies of Z160 in chronic pain indications.

Z160 did not meet the primary endpoint in either of the Phase II clinical studies in patients with lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR) and post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). Z160 was shown to be generally safe and well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

Drops Z160 and will now focus on Z944