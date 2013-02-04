Zoetis IPO caps strong month for life sciences financings, says Burrill & Co

Life sciences financing activity got a strong start in the New Year as companies raised $10.3 billion in January. The Pfizer animal health unit Zoetis was responsible for more than half the activity through a debt offering and the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) since Facebook debuted in May 2012. The robust activity dwarfed the $4.2 billion raised during the same period a year ago, according to Burrill & Co, a California, USA-based global financial services firm focused exclusively on the life sciences.
Companies raised more than $6 billion during the month through debt offerings. This included Zoetis' heavily oversubscribed $3.7 billion bond deal ahead of its IPO. It also included nearly $1.3 billion in debt offerings from nine smaller therapeutics companies, as well as nearly $700 million raised in two medical device company financings.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze