Zydus Cadila seeks authorization for coronavirus vaccine in India

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), has applied for an Indian Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ZyCoV-D, a plasmid DNA vaccine against COVID-19.

The submission is based on the largest clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine so far, which took place in over 50 centers in India, and included the adolescent population.

While the vaccine has the disadvantage that it must be administered in three separate doses, the firm is evaluating a less burdensome two-dose regimen.