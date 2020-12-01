Sunday 11 January 2026

Zymeworks earns milestone under BeiGene partnership

Biotechnology
1 December 2020
zymeworks-large

Biotech firm Zymeworks (TSX: ZYME) today announced that its partner, China’s BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE), has dosed the first patient in South Korea in a pivotal, single-arm clinical trial of zanidatamab (formerly ZW25) monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Canada-based Zymeworks will now receive a $10 million payment under its collaboration with BeiGene as a result of the achievement of this development milestone.

“Patients with biliary tract cancer generally have a poor prognosis and few treatment options,” said Dr Diana Hausman, chief medical officer at Zymeworks, adding: “While BTC occurs in patients throughout the world, the incidence is particularly high in Asia. Our collaboration with BeiGene expands the potential of zanidatamab to help address this global unmet need.”

