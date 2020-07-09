Zymeworks inks new antibody licensing deal with Merck

Canadian biotech firm Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) saw its share gain 5% in after-hours trading yesterday, after announcing it has signed a new license deal with long-time partner, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to develop additional multispecific antibody therapeutic candidates using Zymeworks’ Azymetric and EFECT platforms.

Under the terms of the new research and license agreement, Zymeworks will provide Merck a worldwide, royalty-bearing license to research, develop and commercialize up to three new multispecific antibodies toward Merck’s therapeutic targets.

Financial terms