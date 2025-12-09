12 January 202614 January 2026
California, USAHilton San Francisco Union Square
A premier biotech investor and partnering conference connecting private and micro/mid-cap companies with investors and biopharma executives.
Building on its investor-focused agenda, Biotech Showcase brings together 340+ presenting companies and 1,200+ investors for three days of presentations, panels and networking in San Francisco during JPM week. The conference is designed to help private and micro-to-mid-cap biotech companies increase visibility, share their story, and set up high-value conversations with capital providers and potential strategic partners, with structured 1:1 meetings supported by the event’s partnering platform.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Biotech leadership teams from private and micro/mid-cap companies seeking funding and partnerships
- Investors (VCs, institutional and other capital providers)
- Biopharma executives and business development teams scouting assets and partnerships
Scale
- Attendees: 3,200+
- Presenting companies: 340+
- Investors: 1,200
What to expect:
- Efficient access to capital and partners: connect with investors and biopharma decision-makers in one place during a key week on the life-sciences calendar.
- High-value 1:1 partnering: structured meetings help turn networking into real business development and financing conversations.
- Visibility for emerging innovators: a strong platform for private and micro-to-mid-cap companies to present, refine messaging, and generate meaningful follow-up with funders and strategic partners.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news