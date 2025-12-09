Tuesday 9 December 2025

Biotech Showcase

12 January 202614 January 2026
California, USAHilton San Francisco Union Square
A premier biotech investor and partnering conference connecting private and micro/mid-cap companies with investors and biopharma executives.

Building on its investor-focused agenda, Biotech Showcase brings together 340+ presenting companies and 1,200+ investors for three days of presentations, panels and networking in San Francisco during JPM week. The conference is designed to help private and micro-to-mid-cap biotech companies increase visibility, share their story, and set up high-value conversations with capital providers and potential strategic partners, with structured 1:1 meetings supported by the event’s partnering platform.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Biotech leadership teams from private and micro/mid-cap companies seeking funding and partnerships
  • Investors (VCs, institutional and other capital providers)
  • Biopharma executives and business development teams scouting assets and partnerships

Scale

  • Attendees: 3,200+
  • Presenting companies: 340+
  • Investors: 1,200

What to expect:

  • Efficient access to capital and partners: connect with investors and biopharma decision-makers in one place during a key week on the life-sciences calendar.
  • High-value 1:1 partnering: structured meetings help turn networking into real business development and financing conversations.
  • Visibility for emerging innovators: a strong platform for private and micro-to-mid-cap companies to present, refine messaging, and generate meaningful follow-up with funders and strategic partners.


Company Spotlight

A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.




