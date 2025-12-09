Building on its investor-focused agenda, Biotech Showcase brings together 340+ presenting companies and 1,200+ investors for three days of presentations, panels and networking in San Francisco during JPM week. The conference is designed to help private and micro-to-mid-cap biotech companies increase visibility, share their story, and set up high-value conversations with capital providers and potential strategic partners, with structured 1:1 meetings supported by the event’s partnering platform.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Biotech leadership teams from private and micro/mid-cap companies seeking funding and partnerships

Investors (VCs, institutional and other capital providers)

Biopharma executives and business development teams scouting assets and partnerships

Scale

Attendees: 3,200+

Presenting companies: 340+

Investors: 1,200

What to expect: