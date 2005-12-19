Biotech stocks liven up in France

There are signs that biotechnology stocks are starting to liven up on the Paris, France, Bourse. Two recent market introductions - by ExonHit Therapeutics and BioAlliance Pharma - show every sign of success. ExonHit Therapeutics raised 7.3 million euros ($8.7 million) in November with 4.0 million euros subscribed by bioMerieux. The company is now valued on the Bourse at some 80.0 million euros. BioAlliance, specializing in niche cancer drugs, is trying to generate 30.0 million euros and has just received its first modest boost on the market (+0.15%) pushing capitalization to 110.0 million euros. It remains to be seen whether the dawn is false or not as some recent market launches have produced erratic results, notably in the cases of Eurofins Scientific (a bio-analytic services firm) and Cerep, while some introductions such as the genomics group Genset have been a flop. Genset achieved a share price on the Bourse of 200.0 euros in 2000, followed two years later by the sale of the company at less than 10.0 euros a share to Serono.