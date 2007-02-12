Thursday 21 November 2024

Biotech stocks start out on right foot in January, says Burrill report

12 February 2007

While 2006 was a year that many of the larger biotechnology companies would prefer to forget, the New Year has started out on a positive note for these bell-weather companies. The Burrill Biotech Select Index, which slipped almost 14% in value by the close of 2006, recovered in January finishing up 4.5% by month-end outperforming the Nasdaq, which posted a January gain of 2%, and the Dow Jones just short of that at 1.3%.

Although finishing a hair short of its record high, the Dow was bolstered on the final trading day of January by the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady and citing a pickup in economic growth but no significant shift in monetary policy for now.

"There were some very impressive gains among biotech's elite companies during January, which helped biotech outperform the general markets during January," said Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Co, a San Francisco, USA-based global life sciences firm with principal activities in venture capital, merchant banking and media. "With the Fed's holding firm on interest rates, it bodes well for a steady improvement in the fortunes of biotech companies during the year. We saw all Burrill indices performing well this month, something we haven't seen for several months," added Mr Burrill.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze