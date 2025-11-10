Biotech Stocks Up, But Underperforming

Biotechnology stocks in the USA have continued to deliver positive performance in the first half of 1995, although they have lagged the market overall, note analysts Tenna Lerner and colleagues at Lehman Brothers in the USA. And if two leading issues - Amgen and Genentech - are not included, the sector's underperformance is even more marked, they add.

A large number of very small capital, low-priced stocks have strengthened in 1995, leading the unweighted average performance of Lehman's 100 list of biotechnology stocks to outperform dramatically, with a 23.2% gain for the year, companies with the Standard & Poor's 500 gain of 16.1%, while the Lehman market-weighted index gain was 16.1%.

The biggest gainers, according to Ms Lerner et al, were Isis Pharmaceutical and Neurogen, each up over 100%, and Agouron Pharmaceuticals, Somatogen, Gilead Sciences and Genetic Therapy Inc, each up 70%-85%. Of the big capital stock issues, Amgen made a gain of 23% in the year to date, and Genzyme increased 18%.