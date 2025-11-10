Biotech Stocks Up, But Underperforming

Biotechnology stocks in the USA have continued to deliver positive performance in the first half of 1995, although they have lagged the market overall, note analysts Tenna Lerner and colleagues at Lehman Brothers in the USA. And if two leading issues - Amgen and Genentech - are not included, the sector's underperformance is even more marked, they add.
A large number of very small capital, low-priced stocks have strengthened in 1995, leading the unweighted average performance of Lehman's 100 list of biotechnology stocks to outperform dramatically, with a 23.2% gain for the year, companies with the Standard & Poor's 500 gain of 16.1%, while the Lehman market-weighted index gain was 16.1%.
The biggest gainers, according to Ms Lerner et al, were Isis Pharmaceutical and Neurogen, each up over 100%, and Agouron Pharmaceuticals, Somatogen, Gilead Sciences and Genetic Therapy Inc, each up 70%-85%. Of the big capital stock issues, Amgen made a gain of 23% in the year to date, and Genzyme increased 18%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze