Monday 10 November 2025

Biotech Stocks Up, But Underperforming

2 July 1995

Biotechnology stocks in the USA have continued to deliver positive performance in the first half of 1995, although they have lagged the market overall, note analysts Tenna Lerner and colleagues at Lehman Brothers in the USA. And if two leading issues - Amgen and Genentech - are not included, the sector's underperformance is even more marked, they add.

A large number of very small capital, low-priced stocks have strengthened in 1995, leading the unweighted average performance of Lehman's 100 list of biotechnology stocks to outperform dramatically, with a 23.2% gain for the year, companies with the Standard & Poor's 500 gain of 16.1%, while the Lehman market-weighted index gain was 16.1%.

The biggest gainers, according to Ms Lerner et al, were Isis Pharmaceutical and Neurogen, each up over 100%, and Agouron Pharmaceuticals, Somatogen, Gilead Sciences and Genetic Therapy Inc, each up 70%-85%. Of the big capital stock issues, Amgen made a gain of 23% in the year to date, and Genzyme increased 18%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze