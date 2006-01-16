Biotechnology companies chasing billion-dollar markets

"Biotech companies, in anticipation of a greatly expanding market based upon a large segment of the population hitting their elder years, are positioning and executing their business plans with some degree of fervor," said SmallCap Sentinel analyst, DR Clark, noting that "companies, large and small, want a piece of this perceived cash cow.'"
Mr Clark said that "MIV Therapeutics, for example, has been active in pursuing its initiatives in research and development while strengthening their business plan with financing and management additions. Clearly, the company wants to be 'ready' for successful entry to this burgeoning market."
MIV Therapeutics, he noted, is developing a next-generation line of advanced biocompatible coatings for passive and drug-eluting application on cardiovascular stents and for a broad range of other implantable medicine devices. The company's ultra-thin coating formulation is designed primarily to protect surrounding tissue from the interaction with metal stents.
