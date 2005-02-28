Biotechnology sector group calls for Euro stock exchange and faster approvals

The solutions to closing the gap between Europe and the USA in the field of biotechnology lie in the creation of a pan-European stock exchange and the "Europeanization" of France's Young Innovative Companies (Marketletters passim) concept, according to representatives of the European Union's biotechnology industry.

They were speaking at the launch of Bio Impact, the first scientific study on the impact of biotechnology-derived medicines on quality of life and life expectancy. The industry also called for an EU-wide fast-track system for the registration of innovative products and a common policy for their reimbursement by national social security systems.

The gap between the EU and the USA in terms of biotechnology is very big, and growing, said Philippe Pouletty, chairman of France Biotech and vice chairman of EuropaBio, the European association of bioindustries. "The ratio between investment in the EU and the USA is 17%; this is not a good figure," he added, noting that, while the USA and EU member states have similar Gross Domestic Product, Europe has a bigger population. "We cannot afford to be lagging behind or we will become dependant on medicines researched and developed in the US," warned Mr Pouletty.