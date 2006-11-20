Biotechnology stocks "back with a bang" in October, says Burrill report

"Momentum for biotech companies and stocks continues to build...in this final quarter of the year on a high note, with one of its best monthly performances of 2006," said Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Co, a San Francisco, USA-based global life sciences group the principal activities of which are in venture capital, merchant banking and media.

"Biotech is riding a wave of heightened investor enthusiasm driven by an increase in M&A activity, significant clinical data reported broadly and excellent third-quarter financial reports," Mr Burrill added.

"Historically, the fourth quarter has always been a good one for biotech and so there is every reason to believe that it is on target to make up for the beating suffered during the first two quarters of 2006. The biotech industry's aggregate market cap at the end of October was just over $488.0 billion and, by the end of the year, it could reach a new record high," he stated.