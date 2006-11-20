Biotechnology stocks "back with a bang" in October, says Burrill report

"Momentum for biotech companies and stocks continues to build...in this final quarter of the year on a high note, with one of its best monthly performances of 2006," said Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Co, a San Francisco, USA-based global life sciences group the principal activities of which are in venture capital, merchant banking and media.
"Biotech is riding a wave of heightened investor enthusiasm driven by an increase in M&A activity, significant clinical data reported broadly and excellent third-quarter financial reports," Mr Burrill added.
"Historically, the fourth quarter has always been a good one for biotech and so there is every reason to believe that it is on target to make up for the beating suffered during the first two quarters of 2006. The biotech industry's aggregate market cap at the end of October was just over $488.0 billion and, by the end of the year, it could reach a new record high," he stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze