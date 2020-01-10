Saturday 20 September 2025

$1.1 billion deal gives Lilly novel dermatitis candidate

Biotechnology
10 January 2020
dermira_large

A $1.1 billion all-cash agreement will see dermatology specialist Dermira (Nasdaq: DERM) purchased by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the firm announced on Friday.

Dermira stock, which has more than doubled in the last month, was up 4% in pre-market trading, while Lilly shares were unmoved. The transaction should be completed by the end of the quarter.

The purchase will enable Lilly to boost its immunology pipeline, primarily with the addition of lebrikizumab, a novel monoclonal antibody designed to bind interleukin (IL)-13, currently in Phase III testing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lilly wins another Alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit
31 December 2019
Biotechnology
Sitryx snags a potential $880 million deal on new immune-metabolic medicines
31 March 2020
Biotechnology
Evox Therapeutics signs second big-dollar deal with a pharma major
9 June 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly to buy gene therapy firm Prevail for $1 billion
16 December 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA approves Merck’s Keytruda Qlex
Biotechnology
FDA approves Merck’s Keytruda Qlex
20 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA accelerated approval for first treatment for Barth syndrome
20 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AI-first is not a strategy. It’s how the next generation of pharmaceuticals will operate
19 September 2025
Biotechnology
Latest batch of new meds backed for approval by EMA/CHMP
19 September 2025
Biosimilars
Celltrion updates on availability of Omlyclo across Europe
19 September 2025
Biotechnology
EADV data shows Ilumetri’s ‘significant value in long-term holistic management of psoriasis’
19 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Torii Pharma gains Japanese approval for Ycanth
19 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

FDA approves Merck’s Keytruda Qlex
20 September 2025
Latest batch of new meds backed for approval by EMA/CHMP
19 September 2025
EADV data shows Ilumetri’s ‘significant value in long-term holistic management of psoriasis’
19 September 2025
Biotechs bet big on NF-κB pathway despite history of setbacks
19 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze