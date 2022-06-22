$1.2 billion project to make UK leader in pandemic readiness

One of the most important coronavirus vaccine developers and a pioneer in mRNA technologies, Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), is to launch a major manufacturing and R&D hub in the UK.
The agreement will see an mRNA Innovation and Technology Center being built in the country, providing access to rapid pandemic response capabilities and the firm’s respiratory virus vaccine candidates.
The new facility could be situated in the so-called Golden Triangle zone of tech innovation, an area connecting London with the academic and R&D hubs of Oxford and Cambridge.
