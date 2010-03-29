10-year data on Pharma M&A, from DealSearchOnline.com, reveals top deals and key companies

During the 10 years ended December 31, 2009, a total of 1,345 mergers and acquisitions of pharmaceutical assets and pharmaceutical companies were announced, with disclosed prices totaling more than $694 billion, according to DealSearchOnline.com, an on-line publication of Irving Levin Associates.

The year 2009 saw 140 M&A transactions, but their value exceeded that of previous years, at over $690 billion, compared, with for example, 2007, when 180 deals added up to just under $72 billion.

UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline was responsible for the largest of the pharmaceutical M&A deal in the sector his past decade: GlaxoWellcome announced a $74 billion merger with SmithKline Beecham in 2000, resulting in the entity now known as GlaxoSmithKline.