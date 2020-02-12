Wednesday 17 September 2025

$105 million raised by immuno-oncology startup ALX Oncology

12 February 2020
Irish immuno-oncology specialist ALX Oncology has raised $105 million in a series C equity financing, led by Vivo Capital.

New investors included funds managed by Logos Capital, Janus Henderson and Foresite Capital. As part of the financing, Vivo Capital managing director Jack Nielsen and Graham Walmsley, general partner of Logos Capital, will join the firm’s board.

ALX is a clinical-stage biotech startup working on therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism.

