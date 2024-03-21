$175 million more in the cap for CAR-T company Capstan

Capstan Therapeutics, a company advancing in vivo reprogramming of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles, has become the latest San Diego biotech to announce a major fundraising.

Following in the footsteps of Engrail Therapeutics and Contineum Therapeutics - which have both announced inflows of their own this week - Capstan has successfully closed a $175 million oversubscribed Series B financing.

"We are proud to support Capstan and their mission to lead in vivo CAR-T"This sum will add to the $165 million that Capstan launched with in 2022.