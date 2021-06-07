Saturday 8 November 2025

$200 million of financing for Dermavant

Biotechnology
7 June 2021
dermavant_large

US immuno-dermatology specialist biotech Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, has entered into a $160 million revenue interest purchase and sale agreement for its investigational product tapinarof with three participants that include Marathon Asset Management, NovaQuest Capital Management and a third institutional investor located in Boston.

The company concurrently entered into a $40 million senior secured credit facility with the Boston-based firm. Tapinarof is a novel, therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent, in development as a once-daily, steroid-free and cosmetically elegant topical cream being investigated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Under the terms of the revenue purchase and sale agreement, the participants purchased a capped single-digit percentage revenue interest in net sales of tapinarof for all dermatological indications in the USA in exchange for $160 million in committed funding to be paid to Dermavant, subject to approval of tapinarof by the US Food and Drug Administration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Dermavant to buy rights to tapinarof for £250 million
12 July 2018
Biotechnology
Dermavant out-licenses tapinarof in Japan
15 January 2020
Biotechnology
Dermavant names Chris Chapman new CCO
22 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
First scabies drug in 30 years reaches market
3 August 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze