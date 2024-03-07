2019-founded cancer start-up moves fast with plan for $250 million IPO

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Boundless Bio has revealed its intention for an initial public offering (IPO).

Following on from a string of IPOs earlier in the year, the move will make Boundless Bio the latest biotech to cash in on a more optimistic mood among investors.

Focused on precision oncology, the firm is a specialist in extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), molecules which are understood to drive certain cancers.