3SBio licenses pegsiticase to Selecta Biosciences to develop the gout drug candidate

China-based biotech firm 3SBio (Nasdaq: SSRX) has entered into an exclusive license with Selecta Biosciences for pegsiticase (Uricase PEG-20), a pegylated recombinant uricase from candida utilis.
Pegsiticase, to which 3SBio acquired rights from US firm EnzymeRx for a total consideration of $6.25 million, has shown the ability to efficiently reduce plasma uric acid levels in gout patients in successful US Phase I clinical tests. The exclusive license enables Selecta to develop pegsiticase in patients with refractory and tophaceous gout and apply its immunomodulatory synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) platform to optimize the safety and efficacy profile for patients at risk of immunogenicity. SEL-212 is a novel product that combines Selecta's proprietary SVP with 3SBio's pegsiticase and is designed to be the first non-immunogenic version of uricase.
"Pegsiticase has already shown significant efficacy signals in gout patients and we have the opportunity to develop a novel therapeutic approach with the goal of preventing the inhibitory antibodies and other complications of immunogenicity that have been a significant barrier to the widespread use of uricase-based drugs. With the combination of SVP and pegsiticase, we believe we can dramatically improve treatment for patients with refractory and tophaceous gout," said Werner Cautreels, president and chief executive of Selecta.
