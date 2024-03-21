$400 million says Mirador worth a look

San Diego, USA-based Mirador Therapeutics has announced its launch.
Founded and led by Mark McKenna several other former executives of Prometheus Biosciences - acquired in 2023 by Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for $10.8 billion - Mirador aims to revolutionize precision medicine for immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its proprietary Mirador360TM development engine to rapidly advance multiple programs.
Remarkably, the company has raised more than $400 million in financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, with early investments from OrbiMed and Fairmount.
