$400 million says Mirador worth a look

San Diego, USA-based Mirador Therapeutics has announced its launch.

Founded and led by Mark McKenna several other former executives of Prometheus Biosciences - acquired in 2023 by Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for $10.8 billion - Mirador aims to revolutionize precision medicine for immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its proprietary Mirador360TM development engine to rapidly advance multiple programs.

Remarkably, the company has raised more than $400 million in financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, with early investments from OrbiMed and Fairmount.